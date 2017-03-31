Women’s History Month :: The Emergence Of A “Nue” Feminism

Social activism is not in the exclusive domain of men. Indeed, women, particularly black woman, are playing a more prominent role in articulating the political, social and economic dynamics that beleaguer our communities. There’s no better example of women taking the lead in social activist movements than the bevy of protests following a host of police killings of black men.

Also accompanying the emerging roles of women is a new feminism. It’s a type of nue (intentionally spelled) feminism that is challenging the perception that white liberal women are the sole proprietors of women’s issues. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Brandi Williams, Founder of BEAengaged Public Relations and Charlotte’s Committee Chair of the Hip Hop Caucus.

