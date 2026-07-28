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Youth Opportunities Keeps Kids Engaged All Summer Long

Published on July 27, 2026
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Source: Visual Vic / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer is in full swing, and the City of Charlotte’s Office of Youth Opportunities is making sure young people have access to safe, educational, and engaging programs while school is out.

The office is connecting children and teens with a variety of opportunities, including career exploration, leadership development, job readiness, mentorship, recreational activities, and community service projects. The goal is to help young people build confidence, learn new skills, and stay positively engaged throughout the summer months.

City leaders say these programs are about more than keeping kids busy—they’re about investing in the next generation. By providing meaningful experiences and connecting youth with mentors and community organizations, Charlotte hopes to prepare young people for success in school, the workforce, and beyond.

Parents are encouraged to explore the available resources and take advantage of programs designed to meet the needs of youth across the city. Community partners also continue to play a key role by offering workshops, internships, and volunteer opportunities that help expand access for Charlotte families.

As the Queen City continues to grow, initiatives like these are helping ensure that every young person has the opportunity to learn, lead, and build a brighter future—both this summer and for years to come.

Youth Opportunities Keeps Kids Engaged All Summer Long was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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