JCSU Searching For A New President

Johnson C. Smith University has named a search committee to find its 14th president. Ronald Carter will leave Smith in June 2017. Trustees Chair Shirley Hughes, said in a media statement, that the committee will first hire an executive search firm by the end of November, QC Metro reported.

Hughes plans to have a new president by the time Carter leaves. Hughes said she anticipates no “big change in strategic direction” at JCSU, QC City Metro reported.

“The strategic direction of the university will inform the final position description and the characteristics we desire in our 14th president,” she said, according to QC City Metro.

JCSU Searching For A New President was originally published on oldschool1053.com

