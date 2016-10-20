Watch: Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Footage Finally Surfaces

It’s been weeks since Kim Kardashian‘s traumatic Paris robbery, but footage from the hotel security cameras has finally surfaced.

The robbers were captured on the street-side security cameras as they made their escape with millions of dollars worth of her jewelry. In the clip, courtesy of TMZ, you see three of the alleged robbers on bicycles and two on foot, making a total of five suspects. They start approaching Kim’s apartment complex at 2:19 a.m. on the night of October 3rd, and according to the time code on the CCTV footage, the suspects fled the apartment about 49 minutes later.

Although authorities are no closer to identifying the perpetrators, if captured, they face charges of armed robbery by an organized gang, criminal conspiracy, and kidnapping.

