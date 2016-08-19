A Pastor’s Take On The #SoGoneChallenge [VIDEO]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Widely known for his funny videos (a lot relative to the Christian community), comedian and internet sensation Kevin A. Fredericks aka KevOnStage put a pastor’s spin on social media’s trending #SoGoneChallenge where people rap over the instrumental of R&B singer Monica’s “So Gone.”

The challenge became wide spread when Chance the Rapper wrote an adorable freestyle for his girlfriend Kirsten Corley.

Being the jokester that he is, Kev impersonated a preacher and turned the #SoGoneChallenge into a “So Gone” sermon about what people are so gone in.

Press play up top watch the funny video!

