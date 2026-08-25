Listen Live
Close
News

President Donald Trump Pokes At Canada With Lake America Jab

President Trump posted an image depicting Canada's Lake Ontario as Lake America as tensions flare over tariffs.

Published on August 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Quebec City Windsor Corridor, region in Canada, gray political map

President Donald Trump has reignited tensions with Canada after imposing stiff tariffs as trade talks between the United and the North American country fizzled. In a new social media post, Trump jabbed the Canadian government by sharing an image of Lake Ontario renamed as Lake America.

Amid the unresolved blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, economic downturn in the United States and dropping polling numbers, President Trump is using his Truth Social social media platform to engage in a war of words with Canada. With Canada openly rejecting the trade demands of the United States, a retaliatory tariff was enacted in response.

On Tuesday (August 25), Trump posted a missive towards Canada suggesting that the adminstration is giving “serious consideration” to renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America, adding that the United States government doesn’t “expect to do business with Ontario any longer.”

Trump went on to then post an image of a map with the words hovering over Canada’s Lake Ontario crossed out with superimposed gold lettering in its place that read “Lake America.”

Earlier this afternoon, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will be imposing its own 50% tariffs on goods to match the United States’ percentage. Over 700 goods sold will be impacted by the Canadian tariffs.

On X, where several discussions regarding the Lake America salvo are taking place, has the term trending. We’ve got the best reactions below.

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump Pokes At Canada With Lake America Jab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular
Breaking News

Breaking News

Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Comments
9 Items

Hits Late Motown Pioneer Janie Bradford Hobbs Wrote For Other Artists

Comments
1:00

Where Is Your Faith? | Dr. Willie Jolley

Comments
A woman in a black dress standing in front of a large "Charlotte" logo on a purple background.
40 Items

Praise Charlotte On The Stellar Red Carpet

Comments
4:22

Money Monday | Smart Ways to Save on Back-to-School Costs

Comments

Publix Recall Highlights Foodborne Illness Risks for NC Shoppers

Comments

Fallen Fort Bragg Soldier Returns To Fayetteville

Comments

John P. Kee Talks Stellar Awards Comeback on The Light 103.9

Comments

Don’t Just Earn Money, Make Your Money Grow | Dr. Willie Jolley

Comments

Kim Person Celebrates Stellar Awards Nod, Talks New Single ‘Surrender’

Comments
Recent
News  |  Zack Linly

Why Is Donald Trump Always Trying To Rename Something, And Why Is He Trying To Ruin The Kennedy Center? [Op-Ed]

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

California Couple Says Baby’s Heart Condition Is Getting Worse, While Surrogate Fights For Custody [Op-Ed]

Comments
Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Coalition Of Democratic States File Lawsuit Against Trump’s Mail-In Voting EO

Comments
2 Items
News  |  Shannon Dawson

What Are The 2026 Hurricane Names? The Complete List

Comments
4:19
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Deya Smith Explains Why Softness Is a Form of Power

Comments
Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Darline Graham’s Win In South Carolina Runoff Reverses Trump’s Losing Streak

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

What We Need to Know: HBCU News, Dolly Parton Passing & More

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Abdul El-Sayed Talks About Failing Economy While Jesse Watters Predictably Focuses On Culture War [Op-Ed]

Comments

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close