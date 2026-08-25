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Durham County Pauses Data Center Expansion for Nine Months

Published on August 25, 2026
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Durham County commissioners have approved a nine-month pause on new or expanded data centers, giving local leaders time to study how the facilities could affect the community.

The Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night after a public hearing where residents voiced concerns about data center development. The moratorium will remain in place through May 2027.

Data centers are large facilities filled with computer equipment that store information and run digital services, including artificial intelligence. They can require large amounts of electricity and water to operate and keep equipment cool.

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence has increased demand for data centers across North Carolina. Supporters say the facilities can bring jobs, investment and tax revenue to communities.

Opponents have raised questions about their effects on water supplies, electricity demand, land use and surrounding neighborhoods.

Durham County’s moratorium is not a permanent ban. Instead, it temporarily stops certain new or expanded projects while county officials consider whether additional rules are needed.

The pause also gives Durham County an opportunity to coordinate with the city of Durham, which has its own moratorium. County officials said the timelines are intended to allow the two governments to work together on future regulations.

The county’s moratorium includes some exemptions that could allow smaller data centers to continue moving forward. Some residents who spoke at Monday’s hearing criticized those exceptions and called for a broader pause on development.

Durham’s decision comes as communities across North Carolina grapple with how to manage the growing demand for data centers. More than two dozen communities in the state have adopted moratoriums or zoning restrictions related to the facilities, reflecting a broader debate over how to balance economic development with infrastructure and environmental concerns.

For Durham residents, the nine-month pause means the debate is not over. County leaders now have time to study the issue and determine what rules should govern data center development after the moratorium ends.

Durham County Pauses Data Center Expansion for Nine Months was originally published on thelightnc.com

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