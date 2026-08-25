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Chapel Hill’s To Open New Entertainment District

Chapel Hill’s New Entertainment District Aims to Bring the Fun Outside

Published on August 25, 2026
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Aerial view of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill with the planetarium in the foreground
Source: zimmytws / Getty

Chapel Hill is getting a new way to eat, drink and unwind as University Place prepares to launch the town’s first entertainment district.

The district, called UP Social, is expected to begin with a soft opening Sept. 1 at the shopping center on South Estes Drive. The concept will allow customers 21 and older to purchase alcoholic drinks to go from participating businesses and carry them through designated areas of the privately owned property.

Unlike a traditional social district established by a local government, University Place’s entertainment district operates under permits issued by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. The district is limited to the private property, including businesses, sidewalks and gathering spaces.

University Place hopes the district will encourage visitors to spend more time at the property and create a livelier atmosphere as the shopping center continues its redevelopment. Plans include picnic tables, games, live music, movies and seasonal events.

The district also comes as University Place adds new tenants. Barnes & Noble is scheduled to open in September, while HomeSense is targeting a spring 2027 opening. Other businesses are also expected as the property evolves into a more walkable destination.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 16, when University Place will officially celebrate the entertainment district. The event will coincide with the grand opening of Barnes & Noble.

For Chapel Hill, the project represents another step in the transformation of University Place from a traditional indoor shopping center into a gathering place built around dining, retail and entertainment.

Chapel Hill’s New Entertainment District Aims to Bring the Fun Outside was originally published on thelightnc.com

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