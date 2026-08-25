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Trump Admin Wants To Revoke Visas Of Migrants Seeking Asylum

We All Know Why The Trump Administration Wants To Revoke Visas Of Documented Migrants Applying For Asylum [Op-Ed]

OPINION: The Trump administration is a bigoted, xenophobic institution that will use its power to enforce a white nationalist agenda in the U.S.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Once again, the Trump administration is leaving us with a single question: if President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda is about kicking out the undocumented, especially the criminally-inclined undocumented, then why is he always going after people who are documented and are going through the legal process to remain here? Why is his administration so focused on visa holders and asylum seekers?

According to the New York Times, the State Department has launched a campaign to revoke the visas of foreign citizens who came to the U.S. temporarily for tourism or business but have sought to stay longer by applying for asylum. In fact, the department has already begun reviewing those visas and expects to begin revoking them en masse, putting as many as 200,000 U.S. visa holders and asylum applicants in limbo.

Anyway,  Tommy Pigott, a State Department spokesman, offered a short, buzzphrase-heavy statement explaining what the administration is doing.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, we are making clear that a visa is a privilege — not a right,” Pigott said, adding that the State Department is coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security “to identify and revoke the nonimmigrant visas of foreigners who have come to the United States claiming to be short-term visitors, but then file for asylum to stay here permanently.”

The Trump administration seems to be trying to frame asylum seekers as foreign invaders who are running a con to remain here illegally, rather than documented immigrants who are going through the proper and legal procedures to become permanent or long-term residents of the U.S.

It’s the same way Trump went straight from spreading propaganda and hate speech about Somali and Haitian migrants being violent criminals and fraudsters to ending and/or trying to end their temporary protected status. It’s almost as if any excuse will do to get rid of Black and brown foreigners, even if you have to manufacture that excuse through outright bigotry.

So, basically, the administration has gone from “get rid of all of the illegals” to “get rid of the legal process for the immigrants to remain here.” (Well, except for the white asylum seekers from South Africa. I mean, they’re suffering a fake “white genocide,” don’t you know?)

From the Times:

The Homeland Security Department has halted the processing and adjudication of asylum applications, although a federal judge has said the administration must review such applications.

The foreign citizens the State Department is targeting in these cases came to the United States on what are known as B1 or B2 visas, issued for short-term stays for tourism or for business and work.

The Associated Press reported earlier on the new effort to revoke a large number of visas.

“As the process will be ongoing, the number of revocations remains dynamic and will be done on a rolling basis,” Mr. Pigott said.

On Friday, a federal judge in New York struck down the Trump administration’s efforts to halt the issuance of visas to people applying from 75 countries, many of them in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Judge Jeannette A. Vargas said the main rationale of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his department, based on the notion that many foreign citizens from those countries would rely on assistance in the United States, had no legal basis.

Because it was never about the legality of immigrants occupying U.S. soil, or the safety of U.S. citizens. It hasn’t been about those things whenever Trump has been hellbent on deporting Latino and Muslim migrants without cause; it hasn’t been about those things whenever he has attacked birthright citizenship; it’s not about those things when he proves himself to be a xenophobic bigot every time he’s in front of a camera, and it’s not about those things when his cohorts do the same.

It’s very simple: MAGA is a white nationalist movement, and the Trump administration spends every day trying its best to enforce a white nationalist agenda. That’s it, and that’s all.

SEE ALSO:

Report: Haitian Immigrants In Ohio Fitted With Ankle Monitors

DOJ Admits To Using ICE Memo To Justify Immigration Court Arrests

We All Know Why The Trump Administration Wants To Revoke Visas Of Documented Migrants Applying For Asylum [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com

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