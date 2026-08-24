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Cop Who Killed Sonya Massey Dies In Prison [Op-Ed]

Sean Grayson, Cop Who Killed Sonya Massey, Dies In Prison [Op-Ed]

Sean Grayson's attorney, Daniel L. Fultz, confirmed the news on Sunday that his client died following his battle with Stage 4 colon cancer.

Published on August 24, 2026
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A mugshot of a man wearing a white t-shirt with the "Avenue" logo, and a smiling woman in a dark outfit.
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The former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy who murdered Sonya Massey in her home two years ago has now died in prison. And the internet response? Well, let’s just say if one wants to be remembered fondly in death, one should live a life worth celebrating, and that life shouldn’t include the extrajudicial execution of a Black woman who called you for help and invited you into her home.

According to CBS News, Sean Grayson’s attorney, Daniel L. Fultz, confirmed the news on Sunday that his client died following his battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. Grayson, as you know, was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2024 killing in October of last year, and sentenced to 20 years in prison in January.

“Grayson’s death in custody from cancer does not bring Sonya back. We wish his family prayers of peace, as we do for all who grieve a loved one,” attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represented Massey’s family, said in a joint statement. “Sonya’s family knows that pain all too well and will grieve her loss the rest of their days.”

But, again, online, most people are not showing Grayson or his family such grace. Much like Massey rebuked Grayson “in the name of Jesus” just before he shot and killed her, the internet is rebuking Grayson in the name of Massey.

https://twitter.com/Supersaiyanmir/status/2091734955017556470

Of course, many would argue that Grayson got off light, having served less than a year of his 20-year sentence.

Either way, the family’s legal representation is right about one thing: Grayson’s death won’t bring Sonya Massey back, and, at the very least, it’s important to remember who this story is about, and it’s not the killer.

Rest well, Sonya Massey. And we hope her family continues to heal from this senseless tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

Sonya Massey: Murderer Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

Sonya Massey’s Killer Found Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Murder

Sean Grayson, Cop Who Killed Sonya Massey, Dies In Prison [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com

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