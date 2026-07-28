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Charlotte Ready to Shine as 2026 MLS All-Star Game

Published on July 27, 2026
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Toronto FC v FC Cincinnati
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is preparing for one of the biggest sporting events of the year as the 2026 MLS All-Star Game comes to Bank of America Stadium. The showcase will bring Major League Soccer’s top stars together while putting Charlotte in front of a global audience.

The week-long celebration will feature more than just the All-Star match. Fans can expect the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, youth soccer clinics, community events, fan festivals, and opportunities to meet some of the league’s biggest names. Hotels, restaurants, bars, and local businesses are also expected to see a major economic boost as thousands of visitors travel to Charlotte.

For Charlotte FC supporters, it’s another milestone that highlights how quickly soccer has grown in the city. Since joining MLS, Charlotte has built one of the league’s most passionate fan bases, and hosting the All-Star Game further cements the Queen City’s place on the national and international soccer stage.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we know sports have a unique way of bringing communities together. Whether you’re a lifelong soccer fan or just coming out for the experience, the 2026 MLS All-Star Game is expected to deliver excitement, entertainment, and another proud moment for Charlotte as the city continues to prove it can host the world’s biggest events.

Charlotte Ready to Shine as 2026 MLS All-Star Game was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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