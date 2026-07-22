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Beaches Closed as Tropical Storm Bertha Approaches the Gulf Coast

As Tropical Storm Bertha bears down on the Gulf Coast, authorities have closed local beaches in preparation for the impending storm.

Published on July 22, 2026

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Communities along the Gulf Coast are making final preparations as Tropical Storm Bertha moves closer, bringing the threat of strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding. AABC11 Raleigh-Durham+1

Officials have closed beaches, parks and piers from parts of Florida to Mississippi, while residents are filling sandbags and securing their homes ahead of the storm. A tropical storm warning is in effect from the Florida Panhandle to Louisiana, including the New Orleans area. AAP News+1

Forecasters expect Bertha to make landfall Wednesday night in southeastern Louisiana, but they say the biggest impacts won’t be limited to where the center of the storm comes ashore. Strong winds, rough surf, dangerous rip currents and storm surge are expected across a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast. AABC11 Raleigh-Durham+1

The National Hurricane Center says Bertha is packing maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph and moving slowly west at around 6 mph. Storm surge of up to 4 feet is possible in parts of Louisiana, while most areas can expect 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some spots seeing even higher totals. AABC11 Raleigh-Durham+1

Emergency officials are urging people to stay off closed beaches, avoid flooded roads and keep an eye on the latest forecasts as conditions continue to change throughout the day.

Flood On Road During Hurricane
Source: Maurice Alcorn / EyeEm / Getty

Beaches Closed as Tropical Storm Bertha Approaches the Gulf Coast was originally published on thelightnc.com

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