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Most Diverse High Schools in North Carolina for 2026

Niche's rankings weigh ethnic diversity statistics alongside student and parent reviews of the day-to-day cultural experience.

Published on July 22, 2026

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Exterior of a brick building with large windows and a sign that reads "EAST MECK PRIDE".
Source: East Mecklenburg High School

Most Diverse High Schools in North Carolina for 2026

North Carolina’s public high schools reflect the state’s growing cultural mosaic, and the 2026 Niche diversity rankings highlight schools where students learn alongside classmates from every background imaginable.

Diversity shows up in campuses of every size. From military-adjacent communities like Hoke County and Fayetteville to college towns and mill towns across the Piedmont, these schools are shaping students who grow up navigating a genuinely mixed world.

Niche’s rankings weigh ethnic diversity statistics alongside student and parent reviews of the day-to-day cultural experience.

Here’s a look at the most diverse traditional public high schools in North Carolina for 2026, with student population and student-teacher ratio for each.

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1. East Mecklenburg High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,422 | Ratio: 18:1

2. Lumberton Senior High School

Lumberton, NC | Students: 1,894 | Ratio: 16:1

3. Walter M. Williams High School

Burlington, NC | Students: 1,206 | Ratio: 20:1

4. Hickory High School

Hickory, NC | Students: 1,024 | Ratio: 27:1

5. West Cabarrus High School

Concord, NC | Students: 1,627 | Ratio: 19:1

6. Southern Nash High School

Bailey, NC | Students: 1,048 | Ratio: 24:1

7. David W. Butler High School

Matthews, NC | Students: 1,791 | Ratio: 18:1

8. Concord High School

Concord, NC | Students: 1,128 | Ratio: 16:1

9. Southern Guilford High School

Greensboro, NC | Students: 934 | Ratio: 15:1

10. Hoke County High School

Raeford, NC | Students: 2,110 | Ratio: 19:1

11. Northside High School

Jacksonville, NC | Students: 1,067 | Ratio: 17:1

12. Independence High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,024 | Ratio: 17:1

13. Jordan High School

Durham, NC | Students: 2,189 | Ratio: 21:1

14. Ashbrook High School

Gastonia, NC | Students: 1,386 | Ratio: 18:1

15. Lexington Senior High School

Lexington, NC | Students: 889 | Ratio: 15:1

16. Ragsdale High School

Jamestown, NC | Students: 1,292 | Ratio: 16:1

17. Southwest Guilford High School

High Point, NC | Students: 1,547 | Ratio: 18:1

18. High Point Central High School

High Point, NC | Students: 1,005 | Ratio: 13:1

19. North Rowan High School

Spencer, NC | Students: 555 | Ratio: 20:1

20. Mount Tabor High School

Winston-Salem, NC | Students: 1,426 | Ratio: 18:1

Most Diverse High Schools in North Carolina for 2026 was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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