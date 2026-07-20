Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Iran War Toll, NAACP Voting Fight & Rachel Robinson Turns 104

✕ Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From rising international tensions and urgent voting-rights activism to a major food safety warning and a heartfelt tribute to Rachel Robinson, Sybil Wilkes’ “runs down today’s headlines cut deep and demand our full attention. READ MORE STORIES American Losses Mount in the Iran Conflict The war with Iran has claimed another American life. U.S. military officials confirmed Sunday that a service member was killed, pushing the total conflict death toll to 17. Leaders warn the fighting is far from over. Frequent exchanges of high-tech drones and targeted missiles have raised the danger for American troops stationed across the Middle East. Officials say the escalating conflict poses a severe, life-threatening risk to service members on the ground, and families back home are bracing for what comes next. RELATED STORY: From Groceries To Cyberattacks: How The Iran War Is Affecting The US

NAACP Launches “Out of Bounds” Voting Rights Campaign The NAACP is calling on Black athletes, families, and fans to join a bold new fight for fairness. The “Out of Bounds” campaign urges top recruits to withhold their support from flagship public universities in eight Southern states—schools that together pull in more than $100 million in annual sports revenue. Civil rights leaders are aiming straight at the wallet, and the economic boycott will stay in place until those states repeal gerrymandered maps that dilute the power of minority voters. It’s a reminder that our talent and our dollars carry real weight when we stand together.

Food Safety Alert: Check Your Lettuce Before your next taco run, listen up. Taylor Farms is voluntarily pulling all iceberg lettuce sourced from Central Mexico after a serious multi-state parasitic outbreak. The Food and Drug Administration has issued an official warning, advising shoppers to completely avoid shredded iceberg lettuce distributed to Taco Bell restaurants across five Midwestern states. If you or your loved ones have eaten there recently, watch for symptoms and take the warning seriously. A quick check now can protect your family’s health. RELATED STORY: Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: Check Your Kitchen For These Ingredients