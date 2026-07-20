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'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer Has The Internet Buzzing

The Avengers Need A Miracle In First Long-Awaited 'Doomsday' Trailer

If you were skeptical it wouldn't keep the same energy as other previous trailers for Avengers films, you need not worry because it does deliver.

Published on July 20, 2026

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  • If you were skeptical it wouldn't keep the same energy as other previous trailers for Avengers films, you need not worry because it does deliver.
  • The trailer opens with a tease of Robert Downey Jr.'s take on a Latverian accent as he is Victor Von Doom, aka Dr. Doom, not a variant of Tony Stark. Doom was thrust into the big bad position after Jonathan Majors fumbled the bag and was given the boot, forcing Feige and co. to hard pivot from Kang as the next epic threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • The trailer drop comes with the announcement that presale tickets for easily one of the most anticipated films of the year are now available for purchase.
Two men in a spacecraft interior, one holding a tool and the other reaching out.
Marvel Studios / Avengers: Doomsday

After seeing one big bad shelved for another, a cast announcement just using chairs, a bunch of random clips, and cryptic messages from the Russo brothers, we finally have our first Avengers: Doomsday trailer: spoiler alert, it was worth the wait.

MCU fans woke up on a glorious morning to the arrival of the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday that Marvel Studios had loaded in the chamber for a while, since many people had already seen it at Cinema Con and other special events.

If you were skeptical it wouldn’t keep the same energy as other previous trailers for Avengers films, you need not worry because it does deliver.

The trailer opens with a tease of Robert Downey Jr.’s take on a Latverian accent as he is Victor Von Doom, aka Dr. Doom, not a variant of Tony Stark. Doom was thrust into the big bad position after Jonathan Majors fumbled the bag and was given the boot, forcing Feige and co. to hard pivot from Kang as the next epic threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dr. Doom Has Thor Shook

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) takes over narration duties, and we get glimpses of the heroes coming together from their pockets of the multiverse, and in some instances, beef with each other.

The God of Thunder pretty much tells them we need to put our petty squabbles aside because Dr. Doom is unlike any foe they have faced before, and that says a lot because they have faced Thanos.

In one scene, we see Thor trying to take out Doom with Stormbreaker, only to see the villain repel the legendary weapon with only two fingers. That leads into Thor telling the assembled heroes they need a miracle, and in walks Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), much to the amazement of the mighty Asgardian, who says “it’s impossible” with Rogers proving he is still worthy by summoning Mjölnir.

Bruh.

The trailer drop comes with the announcement that presale tickets for easily one of the most anticipated films of the year are now available for purchase.

As expected, the fans are talking, and the consensus is that we’re back up.

You can see reactions to the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer below.

The Avengers Need A Miracle In First Long-Awaited 'Doomsday' Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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