Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has a new celebrity-backed dining destination. Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Café is now officially open inside The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte, bringing a fresh menu inspired by comfort, community, and California flavors to the Queen City.

The café offers handcrafted coffee, specialty teas, fresh pastries, breakfast favorites, and light lunch options, creating a welcoming space for hotel guests, Uptown professionals, and Charlotte residents alike. The opening marks another milestone for Curry’s Sweet July lifestyle brand, which focuses on food, family, and meaningful connections.

City leaders and hospitality experts say the addition of Sweet July Café further strengthens Charlotte’s growing food scene and adds another unique attraction to the Uptown area. The Ritz-Carlton hopes the new café will become a go-to spot for everything from morning coffee meetings to casual lunch breaks.

For Charlotte food lovers, it’s another sign that national brands and celebrity entrepreneurs continue to see the Queen City as a destination worth investing in. Whether you’re grabbing a quick cup of coffee or sitting down for a bite to eat, Sweet July Café is serving up a fresh experience with a touch of Southern hospitality.

Ayesha Curry Brings Sweet July Café to Uptown Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com