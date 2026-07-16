Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Embrace Change with an Attitude of Excellence | Wake Up & Win

Embrace Change with an Attitude of Excellence | Wake Up & Win

Discover how to turn unexpected life challenges into your greatest comebacks by shifting your mindset and embracing change.

Published on July 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Embracing Unplanned Change with an Attitude of Excellence

What do you do when life throws you a curveball? How do you react when change comes your way completely unexpectedly? In my TED Talk, I share exactly how to turn your setbacks into spectacular comebacks.

The Power of Your Perspective

Change happens in life whether you like it or not. However, change becomes a positive force when your attitude remains great.

“Change is good when your attitude is great.”

Years ago, I was fired from my job. Instead of giving up, I maintained a positive mindset. Because of that perspective, I eventually received the highest awards in the professional speaking industry.

Shift Your Strategy

When unexpected change arrives, you must adjust your approach. You cannot control every event, but you can control your response. Choose to make the most of every single moment because your best is still yet to come!

Embrace Change with an Attitude of Excellence | Wake Up & Win was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

38 Items

Kirk Franklin Hosts 2026 Stellar Awards as John P. Kee, Kim Person and Erica Campbell Lead Gospel Pack

Income Pays the Bills, But Investments Build Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley

13 Items

Whose Cookout Are You Choosing? 13 Celebrity Fourth Of July BBQs We'd Risk It All To Get Invited To

Carolina Brings in a Sea of Fans for Rally

YMCA of Greater Charlotte is making a major move

14 Items

The 2026 Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide

KKKaren: Megyn Kelly Responds To SCOTUS' Birthright Citizenship Ruling

Recent
5 Items
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Justice, History, and Triumph Take Center Stage

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Monique Judge

Happy Birthday, Assata Shakur: We Still Carry It On In Your Name

9 Items
News  |  Mion Edwards

Mayor Bowser Honors Media Pioneer Cathy Hughes With Key to DC

Lifestyle  |  Get Up!

Embrace Change with an Attitude of Excellence | Wake Up & Win

Politics  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Darline Graham Nordone Is The ‘DEI Hire’ Republicans Warned You About

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Trump Can't Control The Strait Of Hormuz, So He Attacks Iran Again

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Joe Jurado

Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III Announce March On Washington

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Pete Hegseth Blocks More Women, Black People From Navy Promotions

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close