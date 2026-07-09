All The Celebs Taking On The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge In Support Of Chris Johnson

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

More than a decade after the original Ice Bucket Challenge became one of the biggest viral fundraising campaigns in social media history, the movement is making an unexpected comeback—this time in support of former NFL running back Chris Johnson. Check out a gallery of celebrities taking on the challenge inside.

This feels like a blast from the past. This time, the Ice Bucket Challenge is being fueled by an outpouring of support for former NFL running back Chris Johnson, who has been publicly battling ALS — also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Videos of celebrities, athletes, and entertainers dumping buckets of ice water over their heads have once again flooded Instagram, TikTok, and X. While the challenge may look familiar, the renewed momentum is shining a spotlight on Johnson’s fight while encouraging donations and awareness for ALS research.

The original Ice Bucket Challenge became a global phenomenon in 2014. According to Time, the campaign helped the ALS Association raise more than $5.5 million in just a few weeks— a dramatic increase compared to fundraising during the same period the previous year. What started as a simple social media trend quickly became one of the most successful charitable campaigns in digital history.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment helped push the challenge into the mainstream. Oprah Winfrey, LeBron James, Justin Timberlake, Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry, Lady Gaga, Chris Pratt, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Ben Stiller, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber all participated. They each added their own spin to it while encouraging others to join the movement.

Source: Darren Walsh / Getty

Now, that same spirit of community is returning as public figures honor Chris Johnson through their own challenge videos. Across social media, current and former athletes, musicians, and celebrities have accepted nominations, shared messages of encouragement, and reminded followers that the challenge is about much more than pouring ice water over their heads. The videos have become an opportunity to educate audiences about ALS while celebrating Johnson’s resilience.

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The renewed campaign also serves as a reminder of the power of social media when it is used for something bigger than entertainment. A single video can spark conversations, inspire donations, and introduce millions of people to a disease they may know very little about.

Whether viewers remember participating in the original challenge or are seeing it for the first time, the goal is to support those living with ALS, honor Chris Johnson’s journey, and continue raising awareness of research that could one day lead to better treatments. And, ultimately, a cure.

Watch the latest challenge videos across social media as the movement continues to grow.