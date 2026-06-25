Earnest Pugh “Your Glory 2 C U” & BMI Honor

Earnest Pugh's new song 'Your Glory 2 C U' aims to help listeners focus on God's greatness.

Pugh sees his BMI Trailblazer Award as recognition of his impactful gospel music ministry.

Pugh openly shares his creative journey, believing testimony empowers relatable ministry.

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Earnest Pugh Talks “Your Glory 2 C U”

On Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, gospel star Earnest Pugh joins the show to share his heart behind his latest single, “Your Glory 2 C U.” He explains that the song is rooted in Isaiah’s vision of God, high and lifted up. His goal is to help listeners focus on the greatness of God so their problems feel small in comparison.

The worship anthem creates space for people to draw near to God. Earnest wants listeners to experience God’s glory, power, and influence as they worship. For him, there is no better place than being in God’s presence, fully surrendered and fully aware of His greatness.

Worship, Awards, and a Trailblazing Career

During the interview, Erica congratulates Earnest on receiving the BMI Trailblazer Award. He shares how meaningful it is to be recognized by his peers and industry leaders after years of writing and recording gospel music. The honor lets people connect his name and face to the songs they love.

Earnest sees the award as a reminder that his contribution to gospel music matters. It also encourages him to keep creating songs that point people to God. After nearly two decades in music and ministry, he remains committed to lifting up the name of Jesus.

Real Talk: The Journey Behind the Music

Erica also highlights Earnest’s honest and candid online conversations about being an artist. He explains that he shares his story because the creative journey is not easy. There are layers, challenges, and real struggles that people do not always see.

Earnest believes in the power of testimony. He says we overcome not only by the blood of the Lamb but also by the word of our testimony. When fans see that artists face the same trials and pain they do, it makes ministry more relatable and human.

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A Worshipper and a Warrior

Earnest tells a powerful part of his story from his early years. He entered the military at 18 with a clear declaration: he is both a worshipper and a warrior. Growing up on the streets of Memphis, he calls himself a “reformed hood rat” who wanted to take the cross into the U.S. Army.

His mission was to be a light, both as a soldier in God’s army and in the armed forces. That bold identity shapes how he leads worship today. He reminds believers that they can carry Christ wherever they go and shine in every environment.

How to Support Earnest Pugh

To stay connected, Earnest directs listeners to his website and social media under his name. Erica encourages fans to download and stream “Your Glory 2 C U” and even refresh their libraries with all of his music. It is an invitation to start the day in worship and enjoy the full catalog of a seasoned gospel worship leader.

Earnest Pugh “Your Glory 2 C U” & BMI Honor – Page 6 was originally published on getuperica.com