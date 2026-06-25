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Miles Minnick Becomes 1st CHH Rapper on XXL's Freshman List

Miles Minnick: Meet The First Christian Rapper on XXL’s Freshman List

Published on June 25, 2026

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5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
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Christian Hip-Hop is on the come up, and thanks to Miles Minnick, it just got its biggest platform yet!

On Wednesday (June 24), XXL Magazine dropped the cover of its annual “Freshman Class” issue. Since 2007, XXL has highlighted rising stars in the rap game, with past cover stars including J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle, Latto, and more.

This year, Minnick made the cut as the winner of the magazine’s “10th Spot” fan vote, making him the first Christian Hip-Hop artist to be included on the prestigious list. Posting the cover on his social media account, Minnick wrote in the caption, “We’re stepping into this representing something that’s deeper than music. Can’t wait to tell y’all EVERYTHING. When I tell you it’s up… ITS UP.”

Representing the Bay Area, Minnick has been making waves in the industry for quite some time, mixing the traditions of Hip-Hop lyricism with messages of faith and God’s grace. With his inclusion in XXL’s Freshman List being voted on by the fans, it is clear that he is representing a new (and long overdue) wave of younger generations embracing the music of the Kingdom.

For those of you who are curious about what he’s all about, check out more below!

Speaking With “Chosen Journey” Host Trendsetter Sense

“Press”

“The Method” ft. Lecrae & E-40

“Lifetime”

“Everything On Glo” with Tommy Zuko & CJ Emulous

“Bout Time” with Keak Da Sneak

“Highspeed”

“BIG!” ft. Lecrae

“Lifestyle” ft. George.Rose

“God Put Me On”

“Christlike”

Miles Minnick: Meet The First Christian Rapper on XXL’s Freshman List was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

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