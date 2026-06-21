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Peabo Bryson's "Celebration of Life" Arrangements Announced

Peabo Bryson’s “Celebration of Life” Arrangements Announced

Published on June 20, 2026

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  • Bryson's family holds private ceremony on Father's Day, public livestream of homegoing service on June 22.
  • Homegoing service features tributes from renowned artists like Regina Belle, BeBe Winans, and Ruben Studdard.
  • Family requests donations to Bryson's student scholarship fund or Antioch Urban Ministries in lieu of flowers.
A smiling middle-aged Black man in a dark suit standing against a plain white wall.
Source: Marselle Washington / Marco Imagery

Homegoing arrangements for R&B legend Peabo Bryson have been announced.

The singer, who passed away on June 2 at the age of 75 from stroke complications, will be honored in a private ceremony in Atlanta. While the ceremony itself will be closed to the public, fans will be able to livestream the service.

RELATED: Peabo Bryson, Grammy-Winning R&B Balladeer, Passes Away at 75

Here are the full details, sent to Radio One Atlanta on behalf of the family of Peabo Bryson:

The family of two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson, extends their deepest heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinary outpouring of love, prayers, tributes and support received from fans, friends, colleagues and admirers around the world following his passing.

As they continue to reflect on his remarkable life, the family has finalized arrangements to celebrate and honor the legacy of one of music’s most beloved voices.

On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, 2026, the family will gather privately, at an undisclosed location, to honor and remember Mr. Bryson among those who knew and loved him best.

At 10AM EDT on Monday, June 22, 2026, Mr. Bryson’s Celebration of Life will continue with a private, invite-only homegoing service for family and special guests. The homegoing will take place at Antioch Baptist Church (540 Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318) and will feature special musical tributes from Grammy Award-winning singer Regina Belle, Grammy Award-winning gospel artist BeBe Winans, and Grammy-nominated recording artist Ruben Studdard.

Professional funeral services have been entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home of Atlanta.

While the homegoing service will remain private, the family knows how deeply Peabo’s music touched generations of listeners. To give fans around the world a chance to celebrate his life, the service will be livestreamed publicly at: https://bit.ly/PeaboBrysonLivestream.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to either of the following organizations:

The Mr. Robert “Peabo” Bryson Student Scholarship Endowment Fund

Morris Brown College

To donate: morrisbrown.edu/give

OR

Antioch Urban Ministries, Inc.

To donate: antiochurban.org/home/peabo/

Those wishing to send cards, memorial gifts, or other expressions of sympathy may mail to the following address:

Antioch Baptist Church

℅ Peabo Bryson Condolences

540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd., NW

Atlanta, Georgia 30318

For more than five decades, Peabo Bryson’s extraordinary voice and music has transcended generations and continues to touch hearts around the world. The family remains deeply comforted by the many stories shared from those whose lives were impacted by his artistry, kindness, and generosity. They, respectfully, ask for continued privacy as they gather to honor, celebrate and remember him.

Additional updates regarding Mr. Bryson’s Celebration of Life will be shared through the official family representative, as they become available.

Peabo Bryson’s “Celebration of Life” Arrangements Announced was originally published on myclassixatl.com

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