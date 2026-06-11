Trump Says “I Love The Inflation” & Americans Ignite A Social Media Uproar

Source: KEN CEDENO / Getty

President Donald Trump admitted that he doesn’t care that the prices of food and gas have increased so much that many people are struggling. In fact, he actually noted that he loves inflation and then randomly admitted that America has been stealing barrels of oil from Iran.

In another unhinged question and answer session with reporters in the Oval Office, Wednesday, Trump was asked if he was concerned “…about the Labor Department’s latest Consumer Price Index, which found prices were up 4.2% in May over the previous year. It was the first time inflation climbed above 4% since 2023,” which makes it the largest increase in three years.

“No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation. You know why?” Trump said. “Because as soon as this war is over ‒ you know, I can say it now, something you didn’t know,” USA Today reports.

The president then admitted that the United States has been quietly “taking out millions of barrels of oil” through the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that it has been helping keep oil prices from going even higher, during the war that America started when it attacked Iran in February.

“Do you know we’ve been taking out millions of barrels of oil? Nobody knows it. You know who doesn’t know? Iran until right now,” Trump said, before signing a $70 billion reconciliation bill that increases border and immigration enforcement, USA Today reports.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that the U.S. military has helped secure (stolen?) more than 100 barrels of oil through a “secret mission” he ordered in May.

Iran has shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a major thoroughfare for oil transport. The president didn’t say where or from which countries he got the oil from.

Since the start of the Iran war on Feb. 28, regular gas prices have climbed 40% for U.S. consumers as blockades in the Strait of Hormuz limit the global oil supply.

“In May, gas prices shot up 7%, according to the latest CPI report, following a 5.4% rise in April and a 21.2% surge in March. They are up 40.5% over the year. The department’s index for energy rose 3.9% in May and accounted for more than 60% of the monthly all items increase,” USA Today reports.

President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a peace deal with Iran have yet to produce results, despite his repeated claims that an agreement is close. On June 10, Trump said the U.S. plans to launch another round of strikes against Iran, accusing Tehran of taking too long to reach a deal.

As the conflict continues and negotiations remain stalled, Republicans risk facing voter frustration over rising gas prices ahead of November’s midterm elections. The GOP is fighting to hold onto its narrow House majority, while Democrats see an opportunity to gain ground in Congress.

Asked whether inflation would ease before the election, Trump expressed confidence that prices would fall once the conflict ends. “When the war’s over, it’s coming down,” he said. “It’s going to come down like a rock.”

See how social media is reacting to Trump’s inflation comment below.