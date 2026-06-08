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Celebrities Don't Want To Be A Part Of Trump's UFC Event

Celebrities Don’t Want To Be A Part Of Trump’s UFC Event Either, As Freedom 250 Continues To Be A Bust

Trump is having the same luck with celebrity guests for the UFC event as he is with the Freedom 250 Festival.

Published on June 8, 2026

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Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

Last week, President Donald Trump got so frustrated with his upcoming Freedom 250 Festival in Washington, D.C., proving to be a celebrity repellent — as virtually every act announced as performers for the celebration has either dropped out or claimed they were never informed about it, with the notable exception of Vanilla Ice, who is apparently still planning to perform — that he was talking about canceling the whole thing and staging another one of his many MAGA rallies in its place. Well, now, it’s being reported that the president is having the same luck with celebrity guests regarding the UFC event that is also supposed to take place as part of the celebration.

From HuffPost:

Last month, UFC boss Dana White said he had invited Adam Sandler, Guy Ritchie, Tom Brady, Jared Leto, Jason Statham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Mario Lopez to attend the event, which is backed by the president and scheduled for June 14 — the president’s 80th birthday — as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

But “of that group, few, if any, will actually be there,” Vanity Fair reported.

A source close to Johnson reportedly told the magazine he would not attend.

Representatives for Sandler and Leto also told Vanity Fair that they would not be there, while a representative for Lopez previously confirmed to HuffPost that he would miss the event because of “work commitments.”

Representatives for Ritchie, Brady and Statham did not respond to HuffPost’s question about their possible attendance.

Vanity Fair Washington correspondent Aidan McLaughlin suggested the reluctance reflects “a growing trend in Trump’s second term,” writing that America’s 250th anniversary celebrations “are increasingly seen as tainted by the tawdriness, hyperpartisanship, and self-obsession that have been hallmarks of Trump’s political career.”

Yeah, I mean, if the president couldn’t book musical performers like Young MC, half of Milli Vanilli, Morris Day, The Commodores, Bret Michaels and other recording artists whose careers haven’t been current since Trump could stand up without the forward lean, what makes him think he can book famous people who still have careers in the 21st century? Is it a surprise that celebrities aren’t eager to sully their reputations by taking part in the visual representation of how deeply insecure Trump is about his manhood? Does the White House not remember the myriad of musicians and other big-name celebrities who canceled their appearances after Trump took over the Kennedy Center, or the chorus line of musicians who demanded that he stop playing their music at his events?

Besides being corrupt, bigoted, childish, buffoonish, and perpetually dishonest, Trump is just nobody’s idea of a cool president, no matter how hard he tries to be.

Maybe that’s why he’s still so obsessed with “Barack HUSSEIN Obama.”

Obama was a cool president who plenty of current recording artists and celebrities performed for and loved to be associated with.

Maybe Trump should try putting on a tan suit.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Wants To ‘Cancel’ His Freedom 250 Festival Now That Pretty Much Everyone Has Dropped Out

I Declare War: Right Now, It’s Donald Trump Vs. Everybody

Celebrities Don’t Want To Be A Part Of Trump’s UFC Event Either, As Freedom 250 Continues To Be A Bust was originally published on newsone.com

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