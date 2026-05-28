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Erica Campbell’s Ericaism: God Doesn’t Need Anybody’s Permission To Call You

Published on May 28, 2026

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  • God's plan for you doesn't require anyone else's permission or validation.
  • Obedience to God's call is more important than pleasing people.
  • Believe in your God-given abilities and step into the greatness He has for you.

God’s Call On Your Life Is Not Up For A Vote

In a replayed Ericaism titled “It’s Your Call,” Erica Campbell told listeners that God does not need anyone else’s approval to use them. He does not check with people who like or dislike you, and He does not need cheerleaders or critics to confirm His plans. Erica asked a piercing question: are you surrendered to being used for God’s glory, or are you missing His instructions because you are worried about people?

“That Excuse Won’t Fly When You Stand Before God”

Erica admitted she cringes when people say they do not come to church or serve God “because of people.” She imagined standing before God and trying to explain that you did not love or serve Him because the people He made got on your nerves. We are not serving people first, she said; we are serving God, who never needed their permission to use us. Often, what God calls us to feels difficult because miracles are born from situations that seem impossible on earth—like building an ark or telling Pharaoh to let God’s people go.

Used For His Glory: To You, For You And Through You

Erica shared that when God calls you to something, it draws you closer to Him, makes you more open and more available. When He actually moves, the miracle often happens to you, for you and through you at the same time. She reflected on her own career in gospel music and how humbling it feels that God used her to touch the world. Erica wondered aloud what might have happened if she had said no, listened to critics or believed the loud comment that called her “just the pretty one” who could not sing. She kept going because she wanted to please God more than people.

Yes, You Actually Can

Erica reminded listeners that ministry is to people, but obedience is to the Father—even in spite of people and in spite of our own flaws. Sometimes no one has said anything negative; we simply do not believe we are good enough. She pushed back on that inner voice with a series of declarations: yes, you can operate in greatness, step into new ministry, write the book, start the business and buy the property. If God called you to it, He will provide strength, strategy, resources and people.

Watch Your Words And Walk In Your Calling

Erica urged listeners to let their words line up with what God already said about them. God called you without polling anyone else first, so you can walk in victory, authority, gifting, purpose and calling. She noted that the enemy gets happy when we tell God no or stay stuck in “I don’t know if I can.” With souls and lives at stake, she called believers to get busy telling the world about Jesus, trusting that God does not need anyone’s permission to call them to greatness.

Erica Campbell’s Ericaism: God Doesn’t Need Anybody’s Permission To Call You was originally published on getuperica.com

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