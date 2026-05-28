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What We Need to Know: Courts, Congress, & Food Insecurity

Sybil Wilkes Covers Courts, Congress, Food Insecurity, and One Man's Remarkable Rise with today's What We Need to Know

Sybil Wilkes explores the world of courts, Congress, and the fight against food insecurity, as well as the remarkable rise of one individual, in today's edition of What We Need to Know.

Published on May 28, 2026

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  • Alabama's gerrymandered map blocked, but fight for fair representation continues.
  • Generational shift in Houston's 18th Congressional District signals political change.
  • Food insecurity crisis disproportionately impacts non-white, low-income families.

Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” from voting rights battles in Alabama to a historic graduation at one of the nation’s top universities, Sybil Wilkes brought the news that matters most to Black communities in her latest What We Need to Know segment, a crisp, essential roundup of political, economic, and uplifting developments that speak directly to where we are as a people right now.

Alabama’s Gerrymandered Map Gets Blocked for Now

A federal district court has blocked Alabama from using its 2023 congressional map in this fall’s midterm elections. The three-judge panel ruled that the Republican-backed boundaries were intentionally drawn to dilute the political power of Black Alabamians, a direct strike at the community’s voice in the democratic process. While the ruling brings critical clarity heading into an active primary season, state officials have already announced plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The fight for fair representation in Alabama is far from over, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

A Generational Shift in Houston’s 18th Congressional District

In Texas, a closely watched primary runoff reshaped the political landscape of Houston’s newly consolidated 18th Congressional District. Democratic Representative Christian Menifee, 38, defeated veteran Congressman Al Green, a two-decade fixture in Houston politics best known for his vocal opposition to President Trump’s agenda. Menifee will now face Republican nominee Ronald Dwayne Whitfield in November in what remains a reliably blue district. The race signals a generational shift in Democratic politics, and how the community shows up in November will matter.


Food Insecurity Is Rising and Black Families Are Bearing the Heaviest Load

A striking new analysis from the New York Federal Reserve reveals a sharp increase in American households struggling to afford basic food since 2020. Economists found the financial strain has hit hardest among non-white households, lower-income families, and parents raising young children. The report also highlights a troubling spike in families forced to drain personal savings just to keep food on the table. These numbers aren’t abstract; they reflect a growing crisis in communities already navigating systemic economic inequality.

From Incarceration and Homelessness to the Top of His Class at Berkeley

And from the Good News File: 43 year old Charles Long Jr. graduated this past weekend at the top of his class from the University of California, Berkeley, the highest academic honor a graduating senior can receive. Having overcome a history of incarceration and chronic homelessness, Long delivered a powerful commencement address rooted in hope and resilience. He reminded his fellow graduates that earning a degree does not excuse them from confronting the systemic challenges still facing this nation.

TRENDING STORY: Jaguar Joy: Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Jolie Graduates From Spelman College

As Sybil Wilkes reminds us every day: be informed, be empowered.

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Sybil Wilkes Covers Courts, Congress, Food Insecurity, and One Man's Remarkable Rise with today's What We Need to Know was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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