Listen Live
Close
Local

A Small win for Teachers in Bigger Than No Win

Published on May 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lesson in classroom. Pupils at desks and teacher standing near chalkboard vector illustration. School education, lesson classroom
Source: Blueastro / Getty

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking a major step toward addressing the city’s affordable housing crisis for educators after board members approved plans for a new teacher housing development near Garinger High School.

CMS leaders voted this week to move forward with a project that would place affordable housing for teachers and school staff on nearly seven acres of district-owned land along Eastway Drive in east Charlotte. The development is expected to include apartments aimed at helping educators stay in Charlotte as housing costs continue rising across the city. (charlotteobserver.com)

District officials say the project is part of a broader effort to recruit and retain teachers who are increasingly being priced out of the communities where they work. CMS, like many school systems nationwide, has struggled with staffing shortages and teacher turnover tied to the region’s rising cost of living. (charlotteobserver.com)

For many educators — especially younger teachers and Black teachers working in historically underserved neighborhoods — the announcement represents a rare investment in long-term stability and support. Community members have long argued that teachers should not have to commute long distances or work multiple jobs just to afford housing in Charlotte.

The site near Garinger High School was selected because of its access to public transportation, nearby schools, and central location within east Charlotte. Officials say the housing would prioritize educators and district employees, though exact pricing and unit details are still being finalized. (charlotteobserver.com)

As Charlotte continues growing faster than nearly every major city in the country, conversations around affordable housing have expanded beyond students and low-income families to include teachers, first responders, and city workers struggling to remain in the communities they serve.

A Small win for Teachers in Bigger Than No Win was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

President Barack Obama Visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Charlotte  |  Drew Parham

Charlotte road just named among most stressful in NC

25 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Angela Bassett’s Iconic Style Over The Years Reminds Us She Has Always Been That Girl

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Tips For Gas Prices On Rise

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Charlotte Making the cameras back to every Light

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

J.R Smith Graduates from NC HBCU after Winning Ring

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘Michael’ Breaks Records With $200M+ Global Debut

Praise Charlotte Stellar Awards Graphic 1080x1920
Recent
Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Near Death Experience for UNC Wilmington Coach Nicole Woods

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

A Small win for Teachers in Bigger Than No Win

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

South Carolina Redistricting Effort Stalls In State Senate

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Cop Who Beat Black Teen Seen Dragging Another Teen Out Of Car By Hair

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Summer Side Hustles That Can Actually Make You Money

29 Items
Travel  |  tethomas

Family Vacations Planned By ChatGPT For Under $1,000

Trending

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Who Ran The WNBA This Week: Atlanta, Azzi Fudd, And Caitlin Clark

10 Items
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Eight Songs We’d Love to See Jekalyn Carr Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close