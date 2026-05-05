Druski Named Host of 2026 BET Awards

Source: Druski / other

The BET Awards just made a move that says a lot about where entertainment is going.

Comedian Druski has been named host of the 2026 show – and at just 31, he’s the youngest ever to do it.

Now here’s what makes this interesting… Druski didn’t come up through traditional TV. He built his audience online through skits, characters, and viral moments. And now, he’s stepping onto one of the biggest stages in Black entertainment.

BET is clearly betting on connection, bringing in someone who already knows how to speak to this generation.

So expect something a little different this year – a little more unpredictable – and definitely something people are going to be talking about and posting.