Listen Live
Lifestyle

The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks”

In this time of challenge, I want to give you tips to come back.  I recently shared with you that a setback is not the end of the road, but a bend in the road.  And as I talk about setbacks, I want to clarify what a setback is and what a comeback is.  See, a comeback is a victorious return, a recovery, a rebound.  So if a setback is something that pushes you back, then a comeback pushes you ahead.  And it is in those comebacks that you become the best, the greatest version of you. 

I know you may have had setback after setback, but it is not the end of your story.  I want you to know that if you do not quit, you will be able to turn those setbacks into amazing comebacks.  And in doing so, you will be on your way to the best and greatest life you can imagine.  

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

The Real Deal About Setbacks vs. Comebacks | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9

You May Also Like

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

Elev8
Trending
Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Cropped view of black men and women singing in choir
Local

TTIME: Southern Baptist Convention Elects a Charlotte Native

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Local

Lake Norman Empowerment Festival Features Pastors John P Kee & Shirley Caesar

Music

“I Was Lost, But You Rescued Me”: Tye Tribbett Shares His Testimony

Lifestyle

Your Mind Is Like A Garden | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Love Holds On | Love Talk

Entertainment

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close