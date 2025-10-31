Listen Live
Popular South Charlotte Restaurant to Close After 4 Years

Published on October 31, 2025

Korean Bulgogi Beef Set Meal
704 Korean Barbecue, a South Charlotte restaurant known for its all-you-can-eat menu, will close Sunday, Nov. 2, after four years in business, the eatery announced via Instagram. According to The Charlotte Observer, the closure comes as the popular spot prepares to pack up its operations and say goodbye to customers who have frequented the restaurant since it opened. While no reason for the shutdown was provided, the announcement gave fans just a few days to enjoy the Korean barbecue offerings one last time. 704 Korean Barbecue has been a local favorite for its buffet-style dining experience and casual atmosphere.

