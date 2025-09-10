September Signals Start of Harvest Season Across U.S.
September marks the beginning of harvest season across much of the United States, as farmers work to gather crops ranging from corn and soybeans to apples and pumpkins. The season is a critical time for agricultural communities, with weather conditions playing a key role in crop yields. Across the Midwest and South, combines are already rolling through fields, while orchards in the Northeast prepare for peak apple picking. Agricultural officials urge drivers to be cautious on rural roads, where slow-moving farm equipment is more common this time of year. Harvest typically continues through November.
-
5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors
-
The People Of Purpose
-
Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef
-
Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today
-
Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit
-
7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone