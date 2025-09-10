Listen Live
September Signals Start of Harvest Season Across U.S.

Published on September 10, 2025

Autumn Harvest Arrangement on Wooden Table
XV STUDIO / 500px

September marks the beginning of harvest season across much of the United States, as farmers work to gather crops ranging from corn and soybeans to apples and pumpkins. The season is a critical time for agricultural communities, with weather conditions playing a key role in crop yields. Across the Midwest and South, combines are already rolling through fields, while orchards in the Northeast prepare for peak apple picking. Agricultural officials urge drivers to be cautious on rural roads, where slow-moving farm equipment is more common this time of year. Harvest typically continues through November.

