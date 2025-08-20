ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acclaimed media personality, sports commentator, and New York Times bestselling author, Stephen A. Smith, has announced a strategic partnership with 10x Emmy-winning journalist and veteran entertainment host, Kevin Frazier, to expand and elevate Smith’s production company, Straight Shooter Media.

Stephen A. Smith dominates morning television as the host and executive producer of First Take, ESPN’s number one morning show for the past 13 years. Meanwhile, Kevin Frazier continues to reign over primetime as co-host of Entertainment Tonight, the nation’s number one entertainment news program. Now, two of the biggest names in sports and entertainment are uniting under one production banner to deliver premium, top-tier content unlike anything the industry has seen. By amplifying diverse voices and pushing creative boundaries, this fusion is set to ignite a new era of storytelling and redefine how audiences engage with commentary, conversation, and connection across television, digital platforms, and streaming.

As part of its expanding slate, Straight Shooter Media produced the ESPN docuseries, Up For Debate, and currently produces The Stephen A. Smith Show on YouTube, known for its unfiltered takes on sports, politics, and pop culture. The company is also launching two new original shows on SiriusXM next month: a sports show on Mad Dog Radio Channel 82 and a political show on POTUS Channel 124. Both will be hosted by Smith, bringing his signature energy and insight across sports and politics to a broader satellite radio audience.

More than media icons, Smith and Frazier are both graduates of HBCUs, with a friendship spanning over 30 years. Their shared values, experiences and expertise across sports and entertainment television position their alliance as a natural evolution within the media landscape.

“Kevin Frazier is a consummate professional and one of the most respected voices in entertainment,” said Stephen A. Smith. “Teaming up with him isn’t just a partnership — it’s a statement. We’re here to build something different, something disruptive, and something authentic.”

Frazier, best known as the co-host of Entertainment Tonight and founder of the influential digital platform Hip Hollywood, brings decades of executive production experience and a deep understanding of what resonates with today’s audiences.

“Stephen A. is a force—period,” said Kevin Frazier. “His vision for Straight Shooter Media is ambitious, timely, and exactly what the industry needs right now. I’m thrilled to build something that not only entertains but also informs and empowers.”

Straight Shooter Media, originally launched by Smith to produce compelling stories at the intersection of sports, culture, politics, and entertainment, is now poised for rapid expansion. The company’s upcoming slate includes docuseries, interview-driven formats, and scripted projects currently in development with major networks and streaming platforms.

About Stephen A. Smith

For the past three decades Stephen A. Smith has carved out an unparalleled path as a successful host, producer, analyst, and author that has established him as an undeniable and iconic figure in the realm of sports and media.

Serving as host and executive producer, Smith is the driving force behind ESPN’s immensely popular debate show, First Take, the #1 sports morning show since 2012. As the charismatic host of his own podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, he effortlessly captivates audiences across digital and audio platforms worldwide. Smith has an impressive tenure as an analyst on NBA Countdown, ESPN and ABC’s long-standing NBA pregame show, and has spearheaded various SportsCenter specials, lending his expertise and charisma to the network’s coverage of marquee sporting events since 2018.

In January 2023, Smith released his first memoir, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes. Published by Simon and Schuster and Gallery 13, this New York Times Best Seller offers a profound glimpse into his previously untold and inspiring story.

In September 2022, Smith unveiled his groundbreaking podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show (previously known as K[no]w Mercy with Stephen A. Smith,) which quickly became one of Spotify’s most followed podcasts of the year. Here, Smith harnesses his renowned insight and analysis to explore the day’s biggest headlines and pertinent issues beyond sports, tackling everything from entertainment, pop culture and society, to business and politics. Today, he is bringing two new original shows to SiriusXM – a sports show on Mad Dogs Radio and a political show on POTUS.

Beyond his prowess in the media landscape, Smith has found himself in the world of acting, starring in the ABC soap opera General Hospital as Brick, a surveillance expert for the Mob, and most recently made appearances in Creed III and Law And Order.

About Kevin Frazier

Kevin Frazier is co-host of the nine-time Emmy Award-winning newsmagazine Entertainment Tonight. Frazier was named co-host in September 2014, coinciding with the beginning of the 34th season. Season 44 marks Frazier’s 10-year anniversary as the host of ET and 20-year anniversary of working on the show.

Frazier began his broadcasting career as a local sports reporter. Prior to joining Entertainment Tonight in 2004, he served as host of ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” “NBA Shoot Around” and “NBA Fastbreak” and worked at the FX Network as co-host of “The FX Sports Show.” He has also served as a sideline reporter for the NFL on Fox telecasts as well as host of the pre-game shows for NFL on Fox, NHL on Fox and “College Football Saturday.”

Frazier continues to have a lasting impact on the entertainment industry as a multi-faceted journalist, producer and entrepreneur. His professionalism, charisma and demeanor have made him a sought-after journalist to cover high-profile and historical events. He has interviewed Hollywood’s biggest stars from Oprah Winfrey to Brad Pitt to Beyoncé.

In 2024, Frazier launched Sepi, a platform created to connect travelers to curated Black experiences and stories around the world. Sepi’s mission is to illuminate and elevate the often-overlooked cultural vendors and experiences across this country. Additionally, Frazier founded HipHollywood.com, a digital platform for urban entertainment news. HipHollywood.com is the only urban media outlet providing broadcast quality content for television distribution.

