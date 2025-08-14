Listen Live
Local

3K Walk/Run to help people with Sickle Cell

Published on August 14, 2025

The debilitating pain associated with Sickle Cell affects millions of people in the United States – especially African Americans. In fact, 1 in 13 African American babies is born with a sickle cell trait. Combating the pain of Sickle Cell are various treatments including transfusion. But education about the disease is also key in helping people with sickle cell live long and vibrant lives. Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency is on the front lines in this fight. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Elazzoa McArthur, Executive Director of Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, as well as Tanisha henry, the Agency’s Charlotte Program Director.

