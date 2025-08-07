Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit
Shaq Thompson, recently released by the Carolina Panthers, has put his Charlotte mansion on the market for $10.7 million. Located on Carmel Park Drive in one of the city’s most prestigious neighborhoods, the 10,957-square-foot estate—named “Three Little Birds”—sits on a 1.6-acre lot just two miles from SouthPark and minutes from Uptown.
According to WCNC, the house was designed by Christopher Phelps Design Group and built by Arcadia Homes, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom residence features an open layout with a dramatic two-story great room, a main-level primary suite, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow ideal for entertaining.
Amenities include a private pool with a covered cabana, a detached wellness center complete with a gym, sauna, and steam shower, and even a personal basketball court.
The listing is being handled by Ben Bowen of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Lake Norman, based in Cornelius.
-
The People Of Purpose
-
7th Annual Married 4 Life Walk: A Faith-Filled Weekend for Couples
-
5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors
-
Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Welcomes Pasta Stall from ‘Chopped’ Chef
-
Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today
-
Shaq Thompson Puts $10.7M CLT Mansion on Market After Panthers Exit
-
Community Mental Health – Empowering The Community
-
Brenda Palmer’s Leap of Faith: Trusting God in the Unknown