June Celebrates Black Music Month

Published on June 30, 2024

Black Music Month

Source: Yawar Hassan / Getty

As June unfolds, music lovers across the nation are honoring Black Music Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the rich contributions of African American musicians and artists.

Since its inception by President Jimmy Carter in 1979 as Black Music Month, this annual celebration highlights the profound impact of Black musicians on American culture. From jazz to hip-hop, gospel to blues, Black artists have shaped and revolutionized genres, leaving an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

Throughout the month, various events, performances, and tributes will take place, showcasing the diversity and influence of Black music. It’s a time for reflection, appreciation, and celebration of the extraordinary talents that continue to inspire and resonate with audiences worldwide.

