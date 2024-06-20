Listen Live
Local Salvation Army’s Shift Focus to Homelessness Prevention

Published on June 20, 2024

Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, Salvation Army advertising on local billboard.

Source: UCG / Getty

The Salvation Army in Gastonia and Lincoln County is shifting its focus to a homelessness prevention program. This transition involves moving away from emergency shelter services towards a comprehensive approach aimed at preventing homelessness. The new program will emphasize proactive measures such as case management and Rapid Rehousing.

According to officials, this strategic shift will occur gradually. The Salvation Army will cease accepting new shelter residents after July 15, 2024, and will provide emergency shelter until August 31, 2024, for current residents. The aim is to address the underlying causes of homelessness more effectively and offer sustainable solutions to individuals at risk.

This decision reflects a collaborative effort led by The Salvation Army’s volunteer-led Advisory Board to better serve the community, says WBTV.

Read the full story here

Charlotte Gastonia local North Carolina salvation army

