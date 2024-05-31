Listen Live
Local

Enthusiasts Prepare for Coca-Cola 600 Excitement

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
AUTO: MAY 25 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Preparations Underway for Sold-Out Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Excitement is building at Charlotte Motor Speedway as festivities kick off ahead of Sunday’s eagerly anticipated Coca-Cola 600, which has already sold out, per WCCB.

While the main event is still days away, the speedway’s infield is abuzz with activity as campers and RVs roll in by the dozen, offering fans the opportunity for an intimate and top-notch experience at one of NASCAR’s most legendary tracks. According to Matt Mancini, more than 2,600 spots have already been claimed both inside and outside the track, with that number expected to swell as race weekend approaches.

“We’ve got concerts starting on Friday,” Mancini enthusiastically shares. “We’ve got cookouts, sponsors hosting activations—we’ve got something for everyone throughout the entire week, so Sunday is just the icing on the cake.” The event is even drawing attention from high-profile figures like former President Donald Trump, who has confirmed his attendance for Sunday’s race.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local NASCAR North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Money

Money Management Tips From Scripture

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close