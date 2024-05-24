Stigma and treatment costs still vex Mental Health

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hundreds of people in Charlotte and surrounding communities are in desperate need of having mental health challenges addressed. While treatment costs skyrocket and bed shortages continue to plague facilities and emergency rooms, eradicating stigma is one of the biggest challenges mental health advocates contend with. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into this issue with Certified QPR Suicide and Prevention Instructor, Fonda Bryant.