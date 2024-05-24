Listen Live
Wellness

Stigma and treatment costs still vex Mental Health

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fonda Bryant

Source: Fonda Bryant / Ron Holland

Hundreds of people in Charlotte and surrounding communities are in desperate need of having mental health challenges addressed. While treatment costs skyrocket and bed shortages continue to plague facilities and emergency rooms, eradicating stigma is one of the biggest challenges mental health advocates contend with. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into this issue with Certified QPR Suicide and Prevention Instructor, Fonda Bryant. 

RELATED TAGS

african americans and mental health black mental health Community Voices with Ron Holland Fonda Bryant mental health Mental Health Awareness Month Ron Holland

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Lifestyle

Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Entertainment

Capitol Hill Honors Civil Rights Icon Daisy Bates with Historic Statue Unveiling

Cloudy day in Charlotte city
Local

Charlotte Temperature Escalates

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close