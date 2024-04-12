Marcus Jordan Empowers with ‘I Can’ and Community Initiatives

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Marcus Jordan, an accomplished musician hailing from Houston, Texas, joined Sheryl Jackson on “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” to share insights into his thriving career and exciting upcoming projects. Marcus’s musical journey began at the tender age of 7, where he discovered his passion for music through piano play and eventually found his place in a quartet group. Over the years, he honed his skills and talents, playing for various churches and gaining valuable experience.

His new single, “I Can,” stemmed from a challenging time when his band got dropped. The song reflects his determination to overcome obstacles and live up to his beliefs as a preacher. Marcus also revealed that he has a whole album in the works, with new music expected to be released in July.

“I can’t just quote Philippians 4/19. I could do all things through Christ who strengthens me and not live up to that. So this song was birthed from that” Marcus explained.

Aside from music, Marcus is also a pastor at Praise City Family Church, focusing on helping the community. He’s excited about his upcoming Glory Carriers conference, set to take place on June 14th and 15th in Houston, Texas. The conference will feature renowned artists, speakers, and panel discussions.

