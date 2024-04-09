Anthony Brown & group therAPy GOES PLATINUM WITH CLASSIC ANTHEM, “WORTH”

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Washington, DC (April 8, 2024) – Things are going up, up, up for the 3x GRAMMY® Award nominated, gospel supergroup, Anthony Brown & group therAPy. The Washington, D.C. based troupe’s anthemic 2012 gospel classic, “Worth,” was recently certified platinum for a million sales by the Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA). The track spent 24 weeks atop Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart a decade ago and was initially certified gold in the fall of 2019. That’s not all the good news though. The dynamic group is co-headlining a 30+ city gospel concert tour with showman, Pastor Mike Jr., Bri Babineaux, and Deitrick Haddon.

The 18th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour has partnered with the I Got Away tour team to bring a night of uplifting music to over 30 cities over the next few months. The tour kicks off in Nashville, TN on April 26th and will run through June with the possibility of a second leg in the fall. The dates come on the heels of the release of the group’s sixth album, Affirmations (Key of A / Tyscot / FairTrade). The twelve-track set showcases their polished, soul-stirring grasp of contemporary gospel music with touches of Classical, Pop, Pentecostal, and even Celtic flavoring. The first radio single, “Speak Your Name,” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard magazine’s Gospel Airplay chart in late 2023. The new single “Up Up Up” debuted at No. 29 on Billboard and No. 30 on Mediabase’s respective Gospel Airplay charts last week. Listen Link: https://fts.lnk.to/ABup

Music Video:

Anthony Brown & group therAPy is the most successful gospel group of the last decade. Aside from 800 million digital streams, they’ve earned 10 Billboard Top Ten singles and five No. 1 hits such as “Trust in You” and “Blessings om Blessings.” They have three GRAMMY® award nominations, numerous Billboard Music Award nominations, and several ASCAP Rhythm, and Soul Music Awards. These are the upcoming concert dates:

4/26 Mt. Zion, 7954 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, TN 37189

4/27 Greater Community Temple COGIC, 924 N. Dunlap Street, Memphis, TN 38107

4/28 Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35203

5/02 The Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft Avenue, Houston, TX 77085

5/03 Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive, Dallas, TX 75237

5/04 Church of the Harvest, 6800 N. Bryant Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73121

5/05 Second Baptist Church, 1709 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, AR 72204

5/15 The Park Church, 6029 Beatties Road, Charlotte, NC 28216

5/16 Mt. Zion MBC, 1301 Alamance Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

5/18 World Overcomers Christian Church, 2933 S. Miami Blvd., Durham, NC 27703

5/22 Majestic Life Church, 821 South Kirkman, Orlando, FL 32811

5/23 The Faith Center, 5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33351

5/24 The Potter’s House, 5119 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205

5/25 Johnny Mercer Center, W. Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah, GA 32205

5/30 Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, N. Charleston, SC 29405

5/31 Right Direction, 3506 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210

6/01 Mason Temple COGIC, 1501 7th Avenue, Conway, SC 29526

6/06 Liberation Church, 5501 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23225

6/07 Rock Church, 640 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

6/08 First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 600 Watkins Park Drive, Glenarden, MD 20774

6/12 Breakthrough Church South Campus, 729 Union Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06607

6/13 Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002

6/14 Greater Allen A.M.E. Church, 110-31 Merrick Boulevard, Queens, NY 11433

6/15 Greater Shiloh Church, 403 Pastor Fred Davis Street, Easton, PA 18042

6/19 Greenwood Oasis, 7621 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60619

6/20 TBA Second Ebenezer, Detroit, MI

6/21 First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Road, Columbus, OH 43232

6/22 Mount Carmel Church, 9610 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235

6/27 Friendly Temple Church, 5515 Martin Luther King Jr., St. Louis, MO 63112

6/29 Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 North Henry Blvd., Stockbridge, GA 30281

Concert goers should register for free general admission tickets on the official website. In some markets, there are Gold, Platinum, and Diamond VIP packages available for a fee. All ticket information is available on the event website: https://www.igotawaytour.com.

