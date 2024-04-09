Dr. Holly Carter Announces 4/2 Launch of MergeTV Network Family, Faith & Lifestyle Programming on In The Black Network

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Dr. Holly Carter, Executive Producer (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, (Lifetime), Kingdom Business, seasons 1 and 2 (BET+) announced today the launch of the family, faith and lifestyle network she founded — MergeTV, an all-new network providing elevated content, redeeming conversations and inspired entertainment, streaming on In The Black Network.

Carter also announced the MergeTV slate of original programming dropping on April 2nd which includes its flagship show, Food for Thought with DeVon Franklin, hosted by New York Times best-selling author, producer and preacher, DeVon Franklin, as some of his famous friends join him to bake up delicious desserts and share deep conversation. Franklin’s stellar guests range from the legendary Smokey Robinson to comedian Cedric the Entertainer; Chatter, a twist on the usual talk show format, hosted by five women of faith and influence. Finding My Romeo, a Romeo and Juliet-ideated dating show hosted by musician and actor Romeo Miller. Preachers Reunion, high-profile Pastors and First Ladies from the hit series Preachers of LA are reunited after 10 years. Preachers Wedding Edition, a long-awaited wedding event brings the cast of Preachers of LA back together yet again. Katching Kierra, a fun, uplifting cooking show hosted by Gospel stand-out Kierra Sheard-Kelly as she invites her legendary aunts, The Clark Sisters into her kitchen to prepare their favorite recipes.

In the Black Network COO, Samantha Johnstone stated, “We are thrilled to welcome MergeTV to New York Times best-selling author, producer, preacher, executive producer and Food For Thought host, DeVon Franklin the In the Black Network family, enriching our offerings with faith[1]based content that resonates deeply with our audience. This underscores our commitment to providing a platform where all Black stories and voices are celebrated and reinforces our mission to be the definitive destination of Black storytelling.” In The Black Network, can be found in your app store or on any Smart TV. This progressive streaming platform is helmed by long-time entertainment industry exec and CEO James DuBose.

Q2, April 2, 2024, debut slate show details:

FOOD FOR THOUGHT, WITH DEVON FRANKLIN

PRODUCER: Jaiyde Simone

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Dr. Holly Carter, DeVon Franklin, Keesha Brickhouse, T Jones

CONCEPT: Marcus Carter

TALENT: Smokey Robinson, Angela White, Tabitha Brown, Trai Byers, Cedric The Entertainer, Gloria Govan and Derek Fisher

LOGLINE: New York Times best-selling author, producer, preacher and motivational speaker, DeVon Franklin invites some of his famous friends over to bake sumptuous desserts and engage in lively, honest, and thought-provoking conversations that include everything from the challenges of managing a successful career to the ups and downs of love to celebrating the wins of life while surviving difficult life losses.

CHATTER

PRODUCER: Jaiyde Simone

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Dr. Holly Carter, Keesha Brickhouse, T Jones, Dr. DeeDee Freeman

TALENT: Dr. Holly Carter, Kimberly Jones Pothier aka Real Talk Kim, Dr. DeeDee Freeman, Monique Idlett-Mosley and Jewel Tankard

LOGLINE: Five women of faith and influence sit down for weekly honest, no-holds-barred discussions about important, timely issues, relationships, family, faith and lifestyle. These women are raw, real and ready to tackle an array of thought-provoking topics.

PREACHERS REUNION

PRODUCERS: Loretta Jones

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Dr. Holly Carter, Keesha Brickhouse, Lemuel Plummer, T Jones

TALENT: Bishop Noel Jones and First Lady Loretta Jones, Pastor Deitrick Haddon, Bishop Ron Gibson and First Lady LaVette Gibson, and Pastor Wayne Chaney.

LOGLINE: A special two-part event that catches up with the cast of Preachers of LA ten years later! Debuting before the premiere of the Preachers Wedding Edition series, these no-holds-barred Pastors and First Ladies dig deep into past situations to revisit old drama—and new!

PREACHERS WEDDING EDITION

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Dr. Holly Carter, Keesha Brickhouse, Paul Mays

TALENT: Bishop Noel Jones and First Lady Loretta Jones, Pastor Deitrick Haddon and First Lady Dominique Haddon, Bishop Ron Gibson and First Lady LaVette Gibson, Bishop Clarence McClendon, Pastor Wayne Chaney and Myesha Chaney.

LOGLINE: The long-awaited wedding event of Bishop Noel Jones and Loretta Jones is finally happening and your favorite high-profile Pastors and First Ladies are together again to celebrate–but will they be able lay those long-standing arguments to rest, or will the drama surface again after all these years?

KATCHING KIERRA

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Kierra Sheard-Kelly

TALENT: Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Jacky Clark-Chisholm, Twinkie Clark, Dorinda Clark-Cole, and Karen Clark-Sheard

LOGLINE: Katching Kierra is a fun, uplifting and sometimes zany cooking show with Kierra Sheard-Kelly inviting members of her famous family into her kitchen to whip up their favorite mouth-watering recipes.

Dr. Holly Carter Announces 4/2 Launch of MergeTV Network Family, Faith & Lifestyle Programming on In The Black Network was originally published on praiserichmond.com