Listen Live
Local

Citadel cadet involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riots seeks SC House seat

Published on March 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Government building stands on Main Street amidst office buildings in Columbia, SC. South Carolina State House rise above the Downtown District. Aerial view

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

A former Citadel cadet who admitted his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots is now seeking a seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

According to WBTV, Elias Irizarry, a Republican, filed candidacy paperwork in Rock Hill on Wednesday to compete for the 43rd District, which encompasses Chester and York counties.

He aims to challenge incumbent Republican Randy Ligon.

According to court records, Irizarry was not directly implicated in assaults on Capitol Police but was present during the violence and entered the building. Last year, he received a 14-day jail sentence and a $500 fine after pleading guilty to his role in the unrest.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte House of Representatives local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Government building stands on Main Street amidst office buildings in Columbia, SC. South Carolina State House rise above the Downtown District. Aerial view
Local

Citadel cadet involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riots seeks SC House seat

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Get Up Erica

Curate a Purposeful Life with Guest Host Casey J

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close