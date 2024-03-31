Citadel cadet involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riots seeks SC House seat

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A former Citadel cadet who admitted his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots is now seeking a seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

According to WBTV, Elias Irizarry, a Republican, filed candidacy paperwork in Rock Hill on Wednesday to compete for the 43rd District, which encompasses Chester and York counties.

He aims to challenge incumbent Republican Randy Ligon.

According to court records, Irizarry was not directly implicated in assaults on Capitol Police but was present during the violence and entered the building. Last year, he received a 14-day jail sentence and a $500 fine after pleading guilty to his role in the unrest.

