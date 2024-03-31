Listen Live
App State Students Rally Against Wey Hall Renovation Conditions

Published on March 31, 2024

Appalachian State University vs James Madison University

Source: Carlos M. Saavedra / Getty

Hundreds of Appalachian State University students convened on campus Thursday, protesting what they perceive as unacceptable learning conditions due to a year-long construction project at Wey Hall, one of the university’s art buildings.

The protest follows the recent closure of Wey Hall due to safety hazards stemming from construction debris. The university’s website states, “This action was taken in response to a report on March 20 from a faculty member regarding safety concerns and damage in his office, and a separate complaint from a student on the same day regarding cracked ceiling tiles in a classroom.”

The incident served as a tipping point for students grappling with ongoing construction-related issues.

According to WBTV, students articulated two primary concerns. Firstly, the construction noise in Wey Hall has significantly disrupted classes, hindering the learning environment. Secondly, some classes relocated to other buildings lack adequate facilities for art courses, which often necessitate specialized studio spaces equipped with items like kilns and woodshops.

