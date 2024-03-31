Listen Live
Charlotte Resident Charged with Impersonating an Officer

Published on March 31, 2024

Nightime Police Traffic Stop in the urban community

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A Charlotte man is charged with falsely impersonating an officer on multiple occasions, as per the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to WCCB, William Mohr Eubank, 37, is accused of posing as a law enforcement officer on various occasions spanning from 2021 to 2024.

On April 14th, 2021, authorities stated that Eubank purported to be a U.S. Department of Justice officer. He allegedly misrepresented himself as a member of a Joint Counterterrorism Task Force to procure a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe equipped with police lights, siren, console, and partition push bar.

On May 19th, 2021, Eubank purportedly claimed affiliation with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He allegedly provided false information to the CMPD to obtain police radio codes for his “issued” Chevrolet Tahoe.

Lastly, on January 21st, 2024, the 37-year-old is accused of falsely representing himself as a Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations. Officials claim he provided inaccurate statements to Sugar Mountain police officers, asserting collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Nightime Police Traffic Stop in the urban community
