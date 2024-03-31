Fifth Largest Powerball Jackpot: $935 Million

On Saturday, North Carolina Powerball enthusiasts have the chance to vie for the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history, with a staggering $935 million jackpot awaiting a fortunate winner.
According to WCCB, the jackpot, if claimed on Saturday, can be received either as a $935 million annuity or as a lump sum of $452.3 million. This sizable jackpot has persisted through 37 consecutive drawings since its last win on New Year’s Day in Michigan.
Powerball tickets are available for purchase at various lottery retail outlets or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. However, the likelihood of winning the Powerball jackpot stands at 1 in 292 million.
-
Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City
-
Black Writers Matter Author Showcase
-
MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday
-
Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community
-
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
-
What Are The Seven Last Words Of Jesus Christ?
-
Jesus' Triumphant Entry: The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday