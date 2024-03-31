Fifth Largest Powerball Jackpot: $935 Million

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On Saturday, North Carolina Powerball enthusiasts have the chance to vie for the fifth-largest prize in Powerball history, with a staggering $935 million jackpot awaiting a fortunate winner.

According to WCCB, the jackpot, if claimed on Saturday, can be received either as a $935 million annuity or as a lump sum of $452.3 million. This sizable jackpot has persisted through 37 consecutive drawings since its last win on New Year’s Day in Michigan.

Powerball tickets are available for purchase at various lottery retail outlets or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. However, the likelihood of winning the Powerball jackpot stands at 1 in 292 million.

