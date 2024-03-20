Big Faith Mode | Faith Walking

Time me for the Faith Walk of the day. Listen, I’m sure many of you have had this moment where you want to go to sleep, but you’re tossing and turning and your brain is going crazy. I started saying Erica… settle, settle, settle.

But more than anything, what I do is I talk to Jesus. I look at it as Jesus trying to get my attention, because as long as my day was and as tired as I am for some reason I can’t go to sleep and the only thing I can think of is God wants to talk to me. So if God wants to talk to me, I’m gonna take a moment and talk to the father. I lay down what I’ve been worried about. I lay down what I’m considering tomorrow. I lay down everything that I dream and desire about, thank him for his voice. I thank him for his presence and I thank him for being with me.

I dare not declare ohh I’m an insomniac and I can’t sleep because his word says he promised his beloved rest and I am loved by God. So I know that rest is my portion. So I speak that over my life. Sometimes I turn on prayers and allow the prayers to just allow my mind to rest because sometimes it’s easier to say than done. The devil don’t shut up easy.

You know you’ve got to continually pray and speak the word and really rest your mind and allow you to get. Allow yourself to get to a place of peace.

Now listen, I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with taking melatonin or if you know, whatever you do to get rest, but I believe that you should absolutely invite the father in that moment, I think you should absolutely put your phone down and just let your brain rest. Let your brain breathe. That’s crazy. I know, but that’s what I say. Let me. Let me let my brain breathe and stop thinking about everything and just say, Jesus, let me picture myself, at your feet, let me picture myself as Mary was resting her head as you spoke at that dinner party. Let me picture myself laying in green pastures and you just speaking to my soul, refueling me and refilling me while I go to not just sleep but to rest. I think God wants us to rest and. And actually the lack of rest is something the enemy uses. Because what happens when you’re tired, you’re irritable, you’re not in the best spirits. You’re not as clear. You’re not as jovial sometimes you’re not as kind, so God wants us to rest. You need to be rested, so don’t allow the enemy to steal your rest. And a lot of times you feel like it’s for a good reason. Well, I’m tired because I’m doing all this and this is good. I’m supposed to be doing all of this.

I’m not saying you’ll never be tired, but when that is your natural progression, that’s your natural state. You’re always tired. It’s time to stop and take a beat and be refreshed. Get some rest. That’s your soul rest. And when Jesus is knocking at the door say alright Lord, let’s talk. And when he starts talking, peace comes, and when he starts talking, love comes. And when he starts talking, answers come.

So I pray that you invite him in your space anytime you have those moments that you invite him in your heart and in your mind to speak and bring you the calm that you need to move forward. All right. That is the faith walk of the day. I love you. And I mean it.

You are good. I believe it. I’m speaking that over your life. That is my Faith Walk!

