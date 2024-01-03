Listen Live
Foodie

Try This Delicious Apple Cinnamon Bread Recipe

Published on January 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Slices of freshly baked homemade chocolate banana bread on a wooden board. Isolated on white background with copy space. Side view.

Source: iBennn / Getty

This recipe captures the essence of the colder weather, combining the comforting aroma of cinnamon with the sweetness of fresh apples.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 cups peeled and finely chopped apples (such as Granny Smith or Honeycrisp)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg.
  3. In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract.

  4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the Greek yogurt. Begin and end with the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined.
  5. Gently fold in the chopped apples until evenly distributed throughout the batter.
  6. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
  7. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
  8. Allow the bread to cool in the pan for 15 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

RELATED TAGS

food

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close