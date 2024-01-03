Try This Delicious Apple Cinnamon Bread Recipe

This recipe captures the essence of the colder weather, combining the comforting aroma of cinnamon with the sweetness of fresh apples.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 cups peeled and finely chopped apples (such as Granny Smith or Honeycrisp)
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg.
- In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, alternating with the Greek yogurt. Begin and end with the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined.
- Gently fold in the chopped apples until evenly distributed throughout the batter.
- Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
- Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Allow the bread to cool in the pan for 15 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
