Try This Delicious Apple Cinnamon Bread Recipe

This recipe captures the essence of the colder weather, combining the comforting aroma of cinnamon with the sweetness of fresh apples.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 cups peeled and finely chopped apples (such as Granny Smith or Honeycrisp)

Instructions: