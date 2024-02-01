Listen Live
Huntersville Fire Department Extinguishes Jeep Fire

Published on February 1, 2024

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Responding to a vehicle fire on Wednesday morning at approximately 11 a.m., the Huntersville Fire Department swiftly extinguished flames engulfing a Jeep Wrangler parked off Rosedale Hill Avenue, adjacent to a retail store. Firefighters from Station 1 successfully contained and quelled the fire.

