Huntersville Fire Department Extinguishes Jeep Fire

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Responding to a vehicle fire on Wednesday morning at approximately 11 a.m., the Huntersville Fire Department swiftly extinguished flames engulfing a Jeep Wrangler parked off Rosedale Hill Avenue, adjacent to a retail store. Firefighters from Station 1 successfully contained and quelled the fire.
-
Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Win A Valentine's Day Experience: Tickets, Roses & Serenade!
-
Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community
-
Black Writers Matter Author Showcase
-
A Tribute to Mom
-
20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show
-
Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City
-
Lawyers Dump Trevian Kutti, Lone Black Woman Indicted With Trump In Georgia RICO Case