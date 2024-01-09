Heavy rain and gusty winds are moving through the Carolinas, prompting weather alerts and warnings.
Flood warnings are in effect for several counties, including Cleveland and Gaston counties in North Carolina, and Chesterfield and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.
Many more areas are under flood watches due to projected excessive rainfall. Wind advisories are also in effect for multiple counties, with gusts reaching up to 40-50 mph. The severe weather has caused school districts to cancel or transition to remote learning.
The National Weather Service has predicted up to four inches of rain in the Charlotte area up to 1-3 inches, along with a possibility of a tornado.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency as a severe weather system is set to hit the Charlotte area and other parts of the Carolinas.
The storm system is expected to bring strong winds and gusts of up to 75 miles per hour in some areas. Residents are being urged to be cautious and prepared for flooding and power outages.
The following districts and schools have canceled school and all after-school activities:
- American Renaissance School
- Bright Kids Learning Academy
- Bright Path Child Development Center
- Cabarrus County Schools
- Caldwell County Schools
- CCS Kids: Plus Program
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
- Cleveland County Schools
- Faith Academy Charter School
- Gaston Day School
- Iredell-Statesville Schools
- Kannapolis City Schools
- Lincoln County Schools
- Mooresville City Schools
- Piedmont Community Charter School
- Southlake Christian Academy
- Stanly County Schools
- Union County Public Schools
- United Faith Christian Academy
- Valor Preparatory Academy
- Victory Christian Academy
- WrapAround Program Services
High winds, heavy rain & possible tornadoes through Charlotte was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
