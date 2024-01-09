High winds, heavy rain & possible tornadoes through Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Heavy rain and gusty winds are moving through the Carolinas, prompting weather alerts and warnings.

Flood warnings are in effect for several counties, including Cleveland and Gaston counties in North Carolina, and Chesterfield and Lancaster counties in South Carolina.

Many more areas are under flood watches due to projected excessive rainfall. Wind advisories are also in effect for multiple counties, with gusts reaching up to 40-50 mph. The severe weather has caused school districts to cancel or transition to remote learning.

The National Weather Service has predicted up to four inches of rain in the Charlotte area up to 1-3 inches, along with a possibility of a tornado.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency as a severe weather system is set to hit the Charlotte area and other parts of the Carolinas.

The storm system is expected to bring strong winds and gusts of up to 75 miles per hour in some areas. Residents are being urged to be cautious and prepared for flooding and power outages.

The following districts and schools have canceled school and all after-school activities:

American Renaissance School

Bright Kids Learning Academy

Bright Path Child Development Center

Cabarrus County Schools

Caldwell County Schools

CCS Kids: Plus Program

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Cleveland County Schools

Faith Academy Charter School

Gaston Day School

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Kannapolis City Schools

Lincoln County Schools

Mooresville City Schools

Piedmont Community Charter School

Southlake Christian Academy

Stanly County Schools

Union County Public Schools

United Faith Christian Academy

Valor Preparatory Academy

Victory Christian Academy

WrapAround Program Services

