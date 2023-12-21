Charlotte FC Releases 2024 Schedule

Charlotte FC is gearing up for the upcoming 2024 season and has released its full schedule.
The team will host New York City FC on Saturday, February 24. The game is set to start at 7:30 pm, making it the perfect opportunity for local soccer fans to come out and show their support.
If you’re looking to get your hands on single-match tickets for the season, you’ll be able to purchase them in January during the presale.
For the complete schedule, tickets, and more, visit CharlotteFootballClub.com.
We can’t wait to see what this season has in store!
-
A Tribute to Mom
-
The Unbreakable Faith of the Chaney Family: Part I
-
Bishop Eddie Long’s Wife Vanessa Long Explains Why She Stayed! [VIDEO]
-
Trials, Triumph and Sisterhood: Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks give The Color Purple Exclusive
-
Lawyers Dump Trevian Kutti, Lone Black Woman Indicted With Trump In Georgia RICO Case
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 8) – The Gift of Perseverance | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Brittany Watts Update: Where ‘Abuse Of Corpse’ Case Stands After Black Woman’s Miscarriage