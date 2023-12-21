Listen Live
Soccer

Charlotte FC Releases 2024 Schedule

Published on December 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Charlotte FC v NY Red Bulls - Playoffs

Source: Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos / Getty

Charlotte FC is gearing up for the upcoming 2024 season and has released its full schedule.

The team will host New York City FC on Saturday, February 24. The game is set to start at 7:30 pm, making it the perfect opportunity for local soccer fans to come out and show their support.

If you’re looking to get your hands on single-match tickets for the season, you’ll be able to purchase them in January during the presale.

For the complete schedule, tickets, and more, visit  CharlotteFootballClub.com.

We can’t wait to see what this season has in store!

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close