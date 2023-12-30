Smell That? It’s National Bacon Day

National Bacon Day is celebrated annually on December 30th and is a day to honor one of the world’s most beloved foods – bacon!

Bacon has been a part of everyday diets for centuries, but in recent years, it has become a culinary phenomenon, with chefs and foodies alike creating innovative and delicious dishes featuring bacon.

On National Bacon Day, we celebrate this beloved treat by cooking up some of our favorite bacon recipes, or by trying something new.

Whether you’re a fan of classic bacon and eggs or are looking to try something more creative like bacon-wrapped shrimp, today is the day to indulge and enjoy!